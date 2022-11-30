Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.05 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $52.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,097,445 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,751,020 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.