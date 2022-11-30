Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $159.50 million and $1.21 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,831,933 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars.

