Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Alamo Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ALG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
