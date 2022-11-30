Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ALG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

