Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,293 shares of company stock valued at $123,181. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

