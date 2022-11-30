Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 55163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.