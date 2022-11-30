Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 975.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.19. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

