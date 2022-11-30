Achain 24 Hour Volume Hits $142,080.18 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $142,080.18 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005949 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004866 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

