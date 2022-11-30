Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 360.4% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of AOD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
