Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 360.4% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AOD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,755,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 573,255 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 578.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,535,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 2,161,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.