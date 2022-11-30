Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $16.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

