Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

