67,768 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 6.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,734. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.