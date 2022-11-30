5,206 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $181.53. 319,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,408,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.