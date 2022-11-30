5,206 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $181.53. 319,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,408,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

