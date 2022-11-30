4,443 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.11. 32,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

