3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,228,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 3,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

3SBio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3SBio has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

