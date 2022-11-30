3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,561,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151,354 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 4.0% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.68% of 3M worth $1,237,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 10,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

MMM traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. 90,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,696. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

