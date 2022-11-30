3,557 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 204,588 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

COLM opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

