2,594 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,511. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

