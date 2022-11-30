24,758 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 199,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,457,227. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
