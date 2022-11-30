1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $56.19

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $55.03. 1st Source shares last traded at $55.03, with a volume of 22 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 1st Source to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

