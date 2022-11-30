199,100 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.12% of UP Fintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 63.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $807.57 million, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.09. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

