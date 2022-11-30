1,446 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after buying an additional 74,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,714,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,212,000 after buying an additional 95,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.