109,437 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 56.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $144.02.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

