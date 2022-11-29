Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. 28,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

