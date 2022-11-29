Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,906 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 40,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in PayPal by 75.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 403,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. 132,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458,995. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

