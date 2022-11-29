Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 201,278 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Citigroup by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 134,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,670,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

