Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK remained flat at $44.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.