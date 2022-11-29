Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.24. 2,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

