Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $39.56 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.33% of Essential Utilities worth $39,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

WTRG traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 2,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,267. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

