Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.98 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,963. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

