Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.20 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of JCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.