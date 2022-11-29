Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock worth $108,195,264. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Shares of GS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.02. 14,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.42 and a 200 day moving average of $324.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

