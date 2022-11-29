Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.72. 18,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

