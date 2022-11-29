Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (ZIONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.1 %

ZIONL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

