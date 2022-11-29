ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,434.16

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $120.78 million and $188,434.16 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.08 or 0.06843591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00497995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.57 or 0.30290445 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

