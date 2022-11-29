Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE CTLT traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

