Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,811. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

