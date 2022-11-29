Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Booking by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $32.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,017.40. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,250. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

