Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $399.98. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $771.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

