Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. 14,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,762. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

