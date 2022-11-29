Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,122,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after acquiring an additional 170,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.80. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

