Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $280.97. 15,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,610. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

