Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.42. 6,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average is $240.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

