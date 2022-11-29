YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $285.19

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $220.17 million and $285.19 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.05 or 0.07077329 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00499941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.24 or 0.30408788 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99242084 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $322.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

