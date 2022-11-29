Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,386,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

