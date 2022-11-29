XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.74 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00010331 BTC on major exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $223,558.61 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.