Wrapped BNB Price Up 12% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $295.34 or 0.01800616 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $898.08 million and $64.05 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,040,797 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

