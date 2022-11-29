WOW-token Price Down 1% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $439.26 million and $3.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.33 or 0.01825858 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.70 or 0.01717186 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001408 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04390755 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.