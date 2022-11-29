Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 39,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.