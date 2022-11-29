Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 12,174 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Magnite by 30.9% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $3,644,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 45.5% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 234,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

MGNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,049. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

