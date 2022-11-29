Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 401,800 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

About Chart Industries

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.